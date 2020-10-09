Deadline extended to apply for FEMA help following derecho

FEMA has extended the deadline for those hit by the derecho to register for federal help.

The deadline has been extended through Monday, November 2nd for those residents in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties. FEMA provides grants for things like temporary housing and can help pay for damage that’s not covered by insurance.

You can apply by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling their helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA says it has already approved more than $8.5 million in Individual Assistance grants for 2,278 Iowa households.