Iowa’s 2nd district candidates debate health care policies

The future of the Affordable Care Act was a key topic of debate between the two major party candidates seeking Iowa’s second district congressional seat during a televised forum last night in Cedar Rapids.

Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland, a former state senator, accused Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa of favoring repeal of the law, “which would take millions of people off their health insurance and would not hold insurance companies accountable for pre-existing conditions,” Hart said.

Miller-Meeks, a state senator, responded.

“I have never been in favor of repeal,” Miller Meeks said. “I have always said reform.”

Both candidates used the word “disappointing” to describe their reaction to stalled pandemic relief negotiations in Washington. The two disagreed on the need for face coverings indoors.

“Senator Miller-Meeks, you stood on the Senate floor and told your colleagues they did not need to wear a mask. We’ve known from the very beginning,” Hart said and Miller-Meeks interrupted: “Excuse me, I said you did not need to wear a mask if you are socially distanced. I read the CDC guidelines, so the CDC guidelines specifically say if you cannot physically separate, wear a mask.”

The debate was broadcast on KCRG TV and co-sponsored by The Cedar Rapids Gazette.