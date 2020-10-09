Propane supplies strong heading into winter

It’s been a warm week in Iowa with highs in the 70s and 80s, but make no mistake, the cold weather will be here soon enough.

Deb Grooms, CEO of the Iowa Propane Gas Association, says there should be plenty of propane this year for farmers drying their crops and for people heating their homes. “A year ago, there were 96 billion, 355-million barrels available and today it came out 101 billion, 842-million barrels of propane available in the United States, and pad two, which is the Midwest pad, also looks very good right now.”

Grooms says Iowans who use propane should take a nod from the Boy Scouts and “Be Prepared” as forecasters are still working out how cold and snowy the season ahead may be. “Throughout Iowa, it looked kind of like it could be a normal winter but who knows with 2020 what’s going to happen?” Grooms says. “Our suggestion is that you communicate with your propane suppliers in advance to insure you have what you need for the winter. Contact those propane marketers and get your tanks filled now.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports the average price of propane is at $1.06 a gallon this week, which is up nine cents a gallon from last month. Last year in October, the price was at $1.12 a gallon. It’s estimated 67% of Iowans use natural gas to heat their homes, 15% use electricity and 14% use liquid propane.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)