Ernst says Judiciary Committee members should be tested for Covid before Barrett hearings start

Republican Joni Ernst today said she and other members of the Senate committee should be tested for Covid before they convene confirmation hearings on Monday for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“I actually do think that it would be smart to do that,” Ernst said early this afternoon in Carroll. “I hate to do it without having reasons to do so, but I think if we’re going to be working in close proximity over long hours, it’s probably not a bad idea.”

Both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators are on the Judiciary Committee. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, however, has said he would not take a test. Two other members of the committee who attended the White House event for nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested positive for the virus last weekend.

Ernst took a Covid test before she debated her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, on September 28. Greenfield today said Covid tests for Ernst and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee makes sense.

“That’s a great place to start, absolutely,” Greenfield said late this afternoon in Buffalo Center. “They should be wearing masks and following public health guidelines. If they’ve been exposed and they should be quarantining.”

Greenfield and Ernst made their comments at separate outdoor events and both candidates wore face coverings as they spoke with reporters.