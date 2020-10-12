Man dies in Fort Dodge motorcycle accident

Fort Dodge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened shortly after 7 o’clock this morning.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male lying in the grass near the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and Second Avenue Northwest. The man died at the scene. The preliminary findings indicated that the male was operating a motorcycle traveling westbound when he lost control and struck a tree at the intersection.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)