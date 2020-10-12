Two more businesses face COVID-19 violation penalties

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed two more complaints against businesses for violations of the governors’ COVID-19 emergency public health disaster proclamation.

IABD filed complaints against the Rodeo Saloon & BBQ in Council Bluffs, and The Sports Page in Mason City, for violations related to social distancing. The two establishments have the option of agreeing to a $1,000 civil penalty — or appealing for a hearing before an administrative law judge.

There have been 11 businesses that have been charged by the state, and two have accepted the $1,000 penalty.