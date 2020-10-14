Body found in Webster County cornfield

The Webster County Sheriff is investigating the discovery of a male body in a cornfield south of Fort Dodge.

Sheriff James Stubbs says the body was found on Tuesday. Due to the condition of the body, a positive identification was not immediately determined. The body has been sent to the Iowa State Coroner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification.

Sheriff Stubbs said the person located does not appear to be a victim of criminal activity with no danger to the citizens of Webster County.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)