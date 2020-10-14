Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Wrestling legend Dan Gable is going to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Des Moines Register reports that Gable has received a letter from the White House that President Donald Trump plans to award Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gable won three state championships for Waterloo West and lost just one match in college while winning two NCAA titles at Iowa State. He won Olympic gold in 1972 and didn’t allow a single point to his opponents. Gable went on to coach the University of Iowa to 15 national wrestling team championships between 1976 to 1997.

The 71-year-old Gable says he is working on a date to visit Washington to receive the award.

President Trump has a rally planned in Des Moines tonight where he is expected to announce the award.