Grassley urges Barrett to back cameras in federal courtrooms

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is urging President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to support allowing cameras in the courtroom when, as expected, she becomes a justice on the nation’s highest court.

“Many of us believe that allowing cameras in the courtroom would open the courts to the public and bring about a better understanding of the judiciary,” Grassley said this morning.

Live media coverage is allowed in Iowa courts and recording equipment is allowed in some federal courthouses, but never in the U.S. Supreme Court. Amy Coney Barrett, who is likely to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court later this month, told Grassley she would “keep an open mind” on the issue, but she did not commit to supporting the move.

Grassley acknowledged it isn’t not a popular prospect for many federal judges.

“I’ll probably at 87 years of age won’t live long enough to see done, but I’ve discussed cameras in the courtroom and introduced legislation on that over the last 15 years,” Grassley said.

Grassley made his comments this morning during the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Grassley, a Republican, has signaled he’ll vote for her confirmation, calling Barrett “an outstanding candidate” for the opening on the Supreme Court and a person who understands

the appropriate role of a justice.”