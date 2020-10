Senator Ernst brings up Barrett’s abortion clinic ruling

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is suggesting those who warn President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will help overturn Roe v Wade are overlooking a case Amy Coney Barrett has already ruled upon.

Barrett was part of a three-judge panel that cited the precedent set by another ruling and upheld a Chicago ordinance banning abortion protesters from approaching people entering an abortion clinic. Ernst, who began by calling herself and Barret “pro-life,” mentioned the case yesterday during Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing.

“In that case, using precedent, it did favor that abortion clinic — is that correct?” Ernst asked and Barrett replied: “That is correct.”

Ernst read part of a letter from the Susan B. Anthony List, a group that opposes abortion.

“Now I know this is going to make a number of members on the committee just very squeamish,” Ernst said before quoting from the letter. “…’Judge Barrett has proven herself to handle disputes impartially…She is a jurist who rightly leaves politics to politicians and legislating to legislators.'”

Ernst also used her time during¬† Tuesday’s hearing to review her own complaints about how the Environmental Protection Agency has handled ethanol-related policies and to criticize Democrats over pandemic relief negotiations.