Eight Iowa cities in White House Coronavirus Task Force ‘red zone’

This week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report puts Iowa in its “red zone” for new infections. The rate of new Covid cases here is twice the national average.

Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowans “need to monitor” what’s going on in their community.

“We really need to focus,” Reynolds said during an interview with KCIM Radio this morning. “We know that the most vulnerable Iowans are older Iowans age 65 and over and those Iowans with pre-existing conditions are the ones that are most at risk.”

The state’s coronavirus website shows there are Covid outbreaks at 61 Iowa nursing homes. For the past 10 days, the total number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals has been higher than at any other point in the pandemic, although fewer patients are winding up in intensive care units.

“The same thing applies today that applied when we had our first cases of Covid-19 in the state of Iowa and that is to stay home when you’re sick, social distance when you can. If you can’t, make sure you have a face covering and wash your hands often,” Reynolds said. “…If you’re a vulnerable Iowan, you need to take extra precautions.”

This week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force warns cases are increasing in Iowa due to social gatherings of families and friends. It specifically classified the cities of Carroll, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Pella, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake and Storm Lake as “red zone” areas.

