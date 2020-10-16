Montana man accused of 1999 Council Bluffs murder of step-sister

A man has been arrested in Montana on a Council Bluffs warrant for a “Cold Case murder.

The warrant accuses 52-year-old Matt W. Kennedy of first-degree-murder in connection with the January1st, 1999 death of his step-sister. The body of 22-year-old Kimberly Ratliff was discovered at the time inside her vehicle, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway, in Council Bluffs. She had been viciously mutilated and nearly decapitated.

Ratliff was last seen alive when she got off work at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th, 1999. Kennedy is a resident of Fairfield, Montana, who was living in Council Bluffs at the time of the murder. He was taken into custody Thursday, and was being held in the Teton County, Montana Jail, pending extradition to Iowa.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic/photo courtesy of Iowacoldcases.org)