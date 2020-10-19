Black women rally, encourage peers to cast 2020 ballot

With just over two weeks of voting left, Black women gathered at a rally in Des Moines over the weekend to celebrate and encourage voting.

Event coordinator Brandi Miller says the concerns of Black women are often doubted and they get muted in the political conversation.

“And so having an event for us where we can come together and rally where we can come together and rally and support one another, so where others may not believe us or support us, we’re here to congregate together and say, ‘I believe you, sis. I support you, sis,'” she says, “and so this is for us, to inspire us and to encourage us, that our voices do matter.”

A third of Black women who were eligible to vote in the United States did not cast a ballot in 2016.

(Story and photo by Katarina Sostaric Iowa Public Radio. )