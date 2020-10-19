Davenport man arrested after alleged attack with a machete

A Davenport man is facing several charges after police say he attacked a man an woman with a machete.

Police say 38-year-old Martin Georgi caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he attacked a woman at a residence and then attacked her boyfriend with the machete after she ran off. Police say they do not know why he attacked the two. Their report says he later went down the street and threatened to attack others with a hatchet he had with him.

Georgi is charged with two counts each of first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, willful serious injury, willful bodily injury, assault with a weapon, and interference with a weapon.