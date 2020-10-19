Iowa likely to follow federal guidelines for distributing Covid vaccine

State officials have drafted a plan for distributing Covid-19 shots when a vaccine becomes available.

Each state was to draw up a plan and submit it to the Centers for Disease Control. Iowa’s was released late Friday. The Iowa plan says the state will follow federal guidelines “unless needs in Iowa are substantially different.”

The state’s report does refer to long-term care facilities as a priority for the first wave of vaccinations, along with EMTs, nurses, doctors and others who work in health care. The Iowa Department of Public Health suggests it will likely require more than one dose, so officials are advising health care providers to be ready to notify patients they must schedule follow-up shots.