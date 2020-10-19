Two injured in northwest Iowa house fire

Two people were injured this morning in a house fire just west of the Iowa Great Lakes in the town of Lake Park.

Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says when crews arrived, the fire was spreading from the garage into the house and nearby vehicles.

“The garage is completely gone,” he says. “We did get it stopped. It didn’t burn the house down, but there is heavy fire and water damage to the house.”

Ehret says the house is a total loss and some pets died in the fire.

“There was a little apartment building to the south of the garage that had also started on fire and we were able to get that building out,” Ehret says. “It’s pretty much a total loss.”

The two Lake View residents who were injured in the fire were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle for treatment, then released. Property records indicate the house was built in 1940 and had an attached garage.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)