One man died and another was injured in a head-on crash in western Iowa late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:50-p.m. in Adair County, south of Fontanelle. The Iowa State Patrol reports 59-year-old David Passehl of Anita died at the scene, after his northbound pickup collided with a Volvo truck driven by 66-year old Phillip Lundy of Orient.

Lundy was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Greenfield.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)