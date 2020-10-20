Parts of the state lagging behind in harvest

The soybean harvest is entering the last lap — while the corn harvest is getting closer to being done after a week of good weather.

The U.S.D.A. report shows just ten percent of the soybeans remain to be plucked from the fields. That is more than three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. The northwest, north-central, and west-central areas have less than five percent of beans still in the field — while farmers in the southern one-third of the state have at least 20% remaining to be harvested.

The corn harvest hit the 65% complete mark. That’s more than three weeks ahead of last year and just more than two weeks ahead of average. There is still approximately two-thirds of the corn waiting to be picked in the south-central part of the state — while the rest of the state has at least half of their crop in the bin.