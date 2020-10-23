Farmer’s 400 gallons of spilled milk reaches western Iowa creek

A western Iowa farmer could be fined for intentionally spilled milk.

An investigation is underway after spilled milk was found in Willow Creek about four miles outside of Denison. After being notified of cloudy water on Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that a dairy farmer Harold Chapman had dumped 400 gallons of milk on the ground after a cooler failed, which ended up flowing a quarter-mile before ending up in the creek.

The DNR did not find any dead fish in the water after collecting water samples. The DNR will consider whether enforcement is necessary.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)