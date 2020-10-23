Fremont County gets $131,250 state loan for 2019 flood debris removal

State officials have approved a loan to a southwest Iowa county to cover debris removal costs from last year’s Missouri River flooding.

More than 450 homes in Hamburg and other areas of Fremont County were flooded in early 2019. FEMA officials initially agreed to pay about $146,000 for debris removal, then notified the county FEMA would only provide about a tenth of that to settle the contract. The $131,250 state loan was approved by the state Executive Council this week. Fremont County will have 20 years to pay off the loan. The annual installments will be about $6,562.50.

There were about 7,000 residents living in Fremont County in 2018 according to the U.S. Census and only eight other counties had smaller populations.