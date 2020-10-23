Iowa deaths per capita from Covid rank 24th nationally

The number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals has been escalating this month, to 536 and today and the state website shows the number of confirmed Covid deaths in Iowa has surpassed 1,600.

Covid is now the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer. The state of New Jersey has the highest per capita death rate. Iowa ranks 24th among the states in the number of Covid deaths per 100,000 residents. Only one other neighboring state ranks higher. Almost 9700 Covid deaths have been recorded in Illinois and Illinois ranks 10th per capita in deaths from the virus.

Wisconsin, where 1,730 residents have died of Covid, has the lowest coronavirus death rate in the Midwest.

Nearly 350 Covid deaths have been reported in South Dakota and the state ranks 34th in deaths per 100,000 residents. Nebraska ranks 40th, with 589 deaths. Missouri ranks 28th, with 2,734 deaths. Minnesota ranks 30th with 2,354 deaths.