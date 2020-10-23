Two dogs key in safe discovery of missing child near Mason City

A police dog helped locate a missing two-year-old boy and the boy’s own dog near Mason City earlier this week.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a call where they assisted family members searching the house and buildings on an acreage southwest of Mason City.

The deputies called for the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management drone as well as the dogs from the Mason City Police Department and Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and police dog Kilo were the first to arrive and tracked the missing boy along a creek and through several acres of timber about six-tenths of a mile away from the house. He was found in the northwest corner of a neighbor’s house, sitting on a cinder block with the dog at his side.

The boy had removed his wet socks, shoes, and coat, but did not need medical attention

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)