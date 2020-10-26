751,386 Iowans already have cast their 2020 ballots

More than three-quarters-of-a-million Iowans have already voted this month.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s website shows nearly 916,000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot either through the mail or at their county auditor’s office. More than 751,000 Iowans have already cast those ballots.

That’s more early votes than were cast in 2012. It’s also far more than were cast by this point in the 2016 election. Eight days out from Election Night four years ago, just under 400,000 Iowans had voted early.

The Secretary of State’s website tracks early voting data for each of Iowa’s 99 counties. It shows about 112,000 have already voted in Polk County, Iowa’s largest county. In Linn County, with the Cedar Rapids-Marion metro, 63,000 have voted early. Scott County, with the Quad Cities, has had about 46,000 vote already. Johnson County’s Auditor has received about 47,000 early votes.