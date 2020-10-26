Authorities say man swallowed meth during traffic stop near Sac City

A Rockwell City man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after authorities say he swallowed about an ounce of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy pulled over the vehicle at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Saturday morning south of Sac City. The deputy had noticed an equipment violation and received consent to search the car.

As the deputy approached the passenger side, 46-year-old Cristian Lee Garrett was asked to step out of the car. Garrett was acting irrationally and talking about dying. He then began to scream, saying he was going to die because he had eaten a large amount of methamphetamine.

He was transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City by Sac County Emergency Medical Services and later airlifted out.

The driver, 31-year-old Matt Olson of Breda, was charged with fraudulent use of a registration.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)