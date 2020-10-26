Shootings leave two people dead in Davenport

Two people were shot to death in separate incidents in Davenport on Sunday.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call in a residential neighborhood on Davenport’s west side around 11 A.M. and found a young man unresponsive in his car. An emergency medical team determined 19-year-old Lavonte Baker was dead at the scene.

About 7:40 P.M., another shooting was reported at an east side Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. One woman reportedly shot another woman, then fled. That woman who was shot died at the hospital. Her name wasn’t released. No arrests are reported in either case.