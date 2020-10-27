BVU’s interim president Lenzmeier gets job permanently

Brian Lenzmeier was introduced as the 19th president of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake on Monday afternoon.

“Although we are in the midst of a pandemic and a very challenging time for small private colleges, I am fortunate to be leading a school with such a history of resilience and innovation,” he said, “and an institution that is on strong financial footing.”

The school’s previous president resigned abruptly in May for unspecified personal reasons. Lenzmeier started at BVU in 2003 as a biology professor and then became the school’s provost, but never envisioned becoming president of the school until he took over as interim president in May.

“I have really enjoyed the challenges that I face every day,” he said. “I come to work. My brain is stimulated. I like working with people.”

Lenzmeier said getting the chance to greet every student on Convocation Day in August is what really sold him on wanting the job permanently.

“We have a growing diversity within our student body and I’d like us to diversify our faculty and staff,” Lenzmeier said. “to make sure that we are meeting the needs of students from diverse backgrounds.”

The school founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1891. The campus sits along the shore of Storm Lake. BVU’s website indicates nearly 1900 students are enrolled this fall.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)