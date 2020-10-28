22-year-old sentenced to 44 years in prison on child porn charges

A 22-year-old West Des Moines man has been sentenced to decades in prison on child pornography charges.

Michael Jonathan Phelps was arrested in mid-February after detectives say they found hundreds of disturbing photos and videos on his digital devices. Police immediately asked a judge to issue an order to prevent Phelps from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Phelps has pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing, transmitting and possessing child pornography. The Des Moines Register reports a judge has sentenced Phelps to 44 years in state prison.