Another baby girl given up to the state under Safe Haven law

Another baby has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven program.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby girl, born on October 12th was turned over under the law that allows parents to give up a child 30 days or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Baby girls born on September 13th and September 27th and a baby boy born in June have also been turned over to the state this year under the Safe Haven Law.

The law was created following a case in 2001 where a teen mother in eastern Iowa delivered a baby at home and then killed it. There have now been 47 babies given up under the law.