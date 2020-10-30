885,097 Iowans have already voted

Just over 885,000 Iowans have already voted in Iowa. That’s about 56 percent of the total turnout in Iowa for the last presidential election in 2016, so Iowa is setting a record for early voting. There are about 100,000 outstanding absentee ballots that have been requested, but not cast.

Both political parties are encouraging those voters to either deliver their ballots in person at a drop box or to the County Auditor’s office by Monday at noon or show up at a polling site on Election Day with that ballot. Iowa voters can turn over their absentee ballot and get a new one to vote in person on Election Day.

If an Iowan asked for an absentee ballot, but cannot find it, they may cast what’s called a provisional ballot on Election Day.