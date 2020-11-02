Chase ends in deadly crash in Davenport

A high-speed pursuit led to a deadly crash in eastern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

The state patrol says a trooper tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop on Interstate 80 eastbound near the I-280 interchange.

The car refused to stop and led the trooper on a chase.

The suspect took a Davenport exit, lost control and collided with another car.

The suspect’s car rolled and the driver was killed. She’s identified as 31-year-old Kathryn Burkhead of Donahue.

Troopers say the driver of the other car, an Iowa City woman, had her life saved by her seatbelt, though she was injured.