Des Moines woman charged in father’s murder

Des Moines police now say the young woman who’s charged in a fatal weekend shooting is the daughter of the victim.

Police say 45-year-old Marcellas McNeil was shot to death early Sunday in a business district near the downtown.

The suspect, 24-year-old Rythm Huddleston, is jailed on a charge of first-degree murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The father and daughter are from Des Moines.

Police did not discuss a motive. It marks the 21st homicide in Iowa’s capitol city this year.