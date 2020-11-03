Election Day dawns in Iowa, with just 14 hours of voting left

Time will tell, as they say, as Election Day dawns and Iowans have a total of 14 more hours to cast their votes.

There were campaign rallies and there were parades. And, over the past four weeks, about a million Iowans voted early at their county auditor’s office or by mailing in an absentee ballot.

The latest report shows more than 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, which is a record. Iowans can still register to vote at the polls today, which would push what that record higher.

County auditors in Iowa were allowed, by law, to start tabulating absentee ballots yesterday, but the first results in Iowa won’t be released until after the polls close at 9 p.m.