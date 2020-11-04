DNR monitoring site of fish kill in northeast Iowa

State officials say fish were killed when farm chemicals spilled into a stream in northeast Iowa Fayette County this week.

The DNR responded to a truck roll-over about two miles south of Wadena. The Nutrient Ag Solutions truck from West Union was carrying about 40,000 pounds of fertilizer. An unknown amount of the fertilizer entered a tributary of Brush Creek. DNR investigators found dead fish and high ammonia levels in the stream. The company set up a dam, to divert clean water into another channel as they worked to clean-up the spill.

The DNR continues to monitor the stream and the company could be fined for the incident.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)