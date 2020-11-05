Hinson says ‘amplified voice’ important for Iowa delegation

Ashley Hinson of Marion will be sworn in as Iowa’s first district congresswoman in January after defeating Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer in this week’s election.

Hinson says she’s ready to get to work and will attend orientation programs in Washington, D.C. next week. She also spoke yesterday with Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, a Democrat who was just reelected to a second term. The two talked about how they can collaborate.

“She’s serving in the majority. I want to make sure that I am a partner for her in the minority,” Hinson says. “I think it’s important that we do have that amplified voice and Iowans work together as a delegation.”

Axne says voters want solutions.

“I think women just know how to get things done and that’s the clear message from constituents, that they’re sick and tired of seeing gridlock,” Axne says.

Three women will represent Iowa in the U.S. House next year. That third woman will be either Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa or Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland. Current returns in Iowa’s second congressional district show Miller-Meeks leading by 282 votes. Miller-Meeks has not declared victory, but her campaign has said she expects to hold the lead as eligible absentee ballots arrive at county auditors’ offices and are added to the vote total. Hart’s camp says the race is too close to call and all votes legally cast should be counted.