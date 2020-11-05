Reynolds says 2020 results a ‘validation’ of GOP response to pandemic

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s 2020 election results have validated the approach she and other Republicans have taken at the state-level on tax cuts and spending issues over the past two years.

“In addition, it was a validation of our balanced response to Covid-19,” Reynolds said Thursday, “one that is mindful of both public health and economic health.”

Back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, Reynolds ordered schools and many businesses to close for several weeks, but during a news conference in her statehouse office, the governor said closures are “not a permanent solution” and a majority of Iowa voters agree.

“Iowans said in this election they want to get through it. They want to figure out a way to move on,” Reynolds said. “They, you know, agree with how we’ve handled Covid-19. I just believe that’s what the election said.”

Reynolds said she’ll launch a public awareness campaign next week, urging Iowans to help keep businesses open and kids in school by wearing face masks and weighing whether indoor group gatherings are worth the risk.

“Government solutions alone can’t stop this virus,” Reynolds said. “It’s up to every single one of us.”

Next year Reynolds will be governing with an even larger Republican majority in the Iowa House and the GOP kept its significant edge in the Iowa Senate. Reynolds said she’s beginning to put together her proposals for the 2021 legislature. She told reporters on Thursday that she’s continuing to look through the numbers to see what tax cuts may be possible. The governor’s “Invest in Iowa” proposal to cut income taxes and raise the sales tax was tabled when the pandemic hit.

Senate Republicans will meet privately Friday and elect a new president of the Senate, since the man who’s held that post since early 2019 did not seek reelection. The Senate President makes parliamentary rulings and guides the senate through debate. The Senate Majority Leader decides what bills are debated and makes committee assignments.