Dyersville woman shot by young daughter

Police say a northeast Iowa woman was accidentally shot by her two-year-old child in Dyersville on Wednesday night.

Dyersville police say a 911 call came in around 6:15 p.m. about a shooting that happened on 4th Avenue Northeast. Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her child with a handgun that was left unsecured. The woman was transported to Finley Hospital in Dubuque and later airlifted to Iowa City.

Authorities have not released her name and her condition was not available. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)