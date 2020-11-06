Human error led to wrong vote total in Second District Congressional race

Due to human error, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the unofficial election night results were “overreported” in one precinct in central Iowa’s Jasper County.

“This discrepancy impacted candidates in both political parties, non-partisan candidates, judges and statewide public measures,” Pate says. “The major race that was impacted here was the second congressional race.” Speaking in Newton, Pate says the investigation in the county will be thorough.

He adds, “Transparency is the key component of free and fair elections. The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as state commissioner of elections,” Pate says, “which is why I’m ordering an immediate audit of the impacted precinct. Additionally, I’m requesting that a countywide recount be conducted of all votes in Jasper County.”

Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott made it clear, there was no technical glitch and that this discrepancy was caused by human error. “All of us are humans, we make errors, we make mistakes,” Parrott says. “I’m no different, you’re no different, but the system is built so that when we do, we can correct those.”

The race to determine Iowa’s next member of Congress in the Second District remains undecided. At last report, Democrat Rita Hart was leading Republican Marriannette Miller-Meeks by 162 votes out of some 393-thousand votes cast.