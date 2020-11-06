State provides pandemic relief money to movie theatres

The state has launched a “Movie Theatre Relief Program” with federal pandemic funds.

Iowa Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Kanan Kappelman, says theatres hit by the COVID-19 shutdown can get funds. “Up to $10,000 per movie screen to assist the nearly 150 movie theatre that house approximately 550 screens in Iowa,” Kappleman says.

She says any theatre that has been operating in the state is eligible. “Theatres with corporate ownership that is based outside of Iowa that have screens that are Iowa-based are definitely eligible,” Kappleman says. “So they definitely can have corporate ownership that is outside of Iowa — but the grant funds can only be used for Iowa-based screens.”

She says they hope the program will give the theatres some short-term help. “I think the idea behind it really is in recognition of the fact that movie theatres are the lifeblood of a lot of our main street areas and are recreational opportunities for Iowans. We know that the economic strain on movie theatres has been substantial,” according to Kappelman.

Kappleman says the money will help with some of the pandemic losses. “This is hopefully a stopgap to provide some assistance to them — knowing full well that we understand this is an ongoing situation — but hopefully this will provide some sense of relief,” Kappleman says. Theatres can apply online from Monday, November 9th through Monday, November 16th.

Visit: iowabusinessrecovery.com to apply or find the list of qualifications.