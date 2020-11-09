Casey’s expands through acquisition of another convenience store chain

The Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain has purchased another chain with stores in several states.

Casey’s announced the agreement today to acquire Buchanan Energy — the owner of Bucky’s Convenience Stores — in an all-cash transaction for $580 million. Bucky’s Convenience Stores were founded as a family-owned and operated business in 1980. It has stores mainly in Illinois and Nebraska — with others Missouri, Texas, and one in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Casey’s acquisition will include 94 retail stores and 79 dealer locations, and multiple parcels of real estate for future new store construction. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of this year.