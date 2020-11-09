Coronavirus outbreak reported at Rockwell City prison

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Corrections, more than 200 inmates at the North Central Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state says that 254 of the 400 inmates at the prison in Rockwell City have tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of over 63%. Four staff members have tested positive and three of them have recovered, according to corrections.

Volunteer activity and inmate visits have been suspended in an effort to help mitigate the spread.

