Iowa’s Jones named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week

Iowa redshirt junior wide receiver Charlie Jones has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, following Iowa’s 49-7 win over Michigan State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

The native of Deerfield, Illinois, is the first Hawkeye this season to garner a weekly award by the Big Ten.

In the second quarter, Jones returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career punt return for a touchdown, and Iowa’s first since 2018 (Kyle Groeneweg, 61 yards at Illinois). Jones totaled 105 punt return yards on five returns (21.0 avg). He averages 15 yards on 10 punt returns this season to lead the Big Ten and rank fifth nationally.

Jones also had two rushes for 38 rushing yards to tally a game-high 143 all-purpose yards.