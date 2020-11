A central Iowa law officer was badly hurt in a weekend crash.

Just after midnight Sunday, West Des Moines police say an officer was sitting in his squad car on Interstate 35 following a traffic stop when his vehicle was hit from behind. Officer Jon Kaufman suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the car that hit the squad car, John Schwartz of Kellogg, is also hospitalized with serious injuries. No charges are filed against Schwartz.