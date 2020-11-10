Corn and bean harvest both down to final fields

The corn and bean harvests are down to the final days.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows just six percent of the corn crop remains in the fields. The most work remains in south-central Iowa — where they still have more than 15% to be picked. All the rest of the state has less than five percent of the corn remaining — and that puts the harvest nearly four weeks ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of the 5-year average.

Just two percent of the soybeans are still waiting to be combined in scattered fields across the state. The soybean crop harvest ends up almost three weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average.