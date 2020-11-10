Five charged in fatal summer shooting in Fort Dodge

Police have made arrests stemming from a June shooting in Fort Dodge that left two dead and two others injured.

Three of the five men wanted in conjunction with the shooting have been arrested, two others remain at large. The three that have been arrested are 55-year-old Michael J. Shivers of Eagle Grove, 35-year-old Jamal C. Davis, and 23-year-old Darell L. Jones both of Fort Dodge. The two still at large are 33-year-old Michael J. Wells and 22-year-old Jeremiha R. Hatten, both of Fort Dodge.

All five of the suspects have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and four of the five face an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

(By Robert Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)