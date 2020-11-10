Investigation of ‘evidence breach’ in Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

A state investigation cites missing and “tampered with” evidence connected to a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputy who was placed on leave in April.

Deputy Aaron Lensink had worked on the county’s drug task force and periodically made undercover purchases of illegal drugs. The special investigation released by the State Auditor’s Office reveals agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation seized some bags of evidence from Lensink’s home.

The auditor’s report also lists half a dozen instances in which the written log for evidence that was still in the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office didn’t match the inventory. The report specifically mentions 49 missing pills, plus emptied evidence bags from active drug investigations that were found in Lensink’s desk at work.

According to the report, five other evidence bags found inside the evidence room at the sheriff’s office had been “tampered with.”