No more than 2 spectators per athlete to be allowed at Iowa HS sporting events

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a public health emergency proclamation that will limit the number of spectators at high school and youth sporting events.

Starting at midnight, no more than two people per athlete will be allowed to attend basketball games, wrestling matches and other sporting events.

“With youth activities and high school sports, we want those kids to still have the opportunity to participate because we think that it’s good for them,” Reynolds said, “but those are pretty tight quarters when parents and grandparents and family members come and so therefore we’re going allow them to allow them to participate in sports, but we’re going to limit the spectators to two and you still need to social distance.”

The two-ticket-per-athlete rule will not apply to this weekend’s Iowa high school football championships inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. A spokesman for the governor said masks are already required for the crowd at the venue.

The governor’s new limit on spectators will last through at least December 3.