Officials in Wright County issue mask mandate

A mask mandate is now in effect in Wright County. The Wright County Board Of Health issued the mandate Tuesday as a way to combat rising covid-19 numbers.

Wright County will now require masks in all indoor public spaces. Public gatherings in Wright County will be limited to 10 people unless appropriate social distancing and mask compliance can be carried out.

The ordinance calls for spectators at extracurricular school activities to wear a mask at all times and only parents will be allowed as spectators. Police in Wright County will checking local restaurants and bars to ensure compliance with the ordinance.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)

—