Two suspects in Fort Dodge double murder turn themselves in

The two suspects who were at large and wanted in connection with the June double murder in Fort Dodge turned themselves in Tuesday.

Twenty-two year old Jeremiaa Hatten and 33-year-old Michael J Wells of Fort Dodge were two of the five men charged in the June 16 shooting in Fort Dodge that left two dead and two others wounded. Those two along with 55-year-old Michael J Shivers of Eagle Grove, 25-year-old James C David and 23-year-old Darrell L Jones both of Fort Dodge have now all been arrested.

All five face 2nd degree murder charges. Hatten is the only one who doesn’t face an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)