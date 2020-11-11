Veterans are celebrated in events across Iowa and the country

Veteran’s Day ceremonies were held across the state today, including an online ceremony hosted by the Ames Patriotic Council.

Colonel Michael Wunn of the Iowa Army National Guard was the featured speaker. “We commemorate Veteran’s Day on November 11th in honor of all those who have served our nation in uniform. We pause to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history,” Wunns says. “We do this to ensure that their service and sacrifice is never overlooked or forgotten.”

Wunn says veterans have contributed in many ways. “While many fight on the front lines, every veteran that serves is important to the success of our military. Cooks, nurses, drivers, mechanics, signaliers and so many others are all part of a cohesive team that makes the U.S. military the strongest fighting force the world has known,” according to Wunn.

He says veterans aren’t done with service when they leave the military. “As military service changes these veterans –these veterans change our society for the better. They fight for peace and freedom and serve their nation proudly. Once their service is over, they return to civilian life, or continue their service in the guard and reserve, and continue to make a difference,” he says.

Wunn, who is the spokesman for the Iowa National Guard, is retiring after 30 years in the military.