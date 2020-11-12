Charles City students dismissed early after potential Covid case in school’s food service

High school and middle school students in Charles City were dismissed early Wednesday morning, due to a possible COVID-19 case on the food service staff.

In a written statement, the district’s administrators said they didn’t think it was wise to serve food until the staffer gets a Covid test and they can review how the situation impacts staffing. The district’s website shows 17 active Covid cases in the district and 101 from the district’s campuses are in quarantine. Over the weekend, came news a special education teacher in Charles City who fell ill with Covid in September had died.

At this week’s school board meeting, Charles City Superintendent Mike Fisher asked the community to do its part to ensure the school could stay open.

“We’re just begging and asking the community to please continue to make wise decisions,” he said, “social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear your face coverings.”

Fisher said it’s “touch and go” as to whether he can find enough staff to keep in-person classes going. Charles City high school and middle school students will be out on a “snow day” today and tomorrow, as administrators prepare for the possibility of “digital days” for students.

(Reporting by Chris Berg, KCHE, Charles City)